Climate Deal: NLPGA Advises FG On Cooking Gas

The Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association has urged the Federal Government to promote the usage of LPG, popularly known as cooking gas, in the country as part measures to achieve the aims of the Paris climate change agreement.

The umbrella body of stakeholders in the nation’s LPG sector, in a statement on Thursday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the ratification of the Paris agreement on climate change, describing it as a step in the right direction.

With the ratification of the pact, Nigeria has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions unconditionally by 20 per cent and conditionally by 45 per cent.

The Paris agreement is expected to deliver $100bn per year by 2020 in support of developing countries to take climate actions, according to the statement.

The NLPGA stressed the need for the government to ensure full and speedy implementation of the agreement, adding that poor implementation could deny the country $4.5bn in benefits.

The President, NLPGA, Mr. Dayo Adeshina, said the use of LPG should play a major role in achieving the objectives of the agreement, which he said were geared towards avoiding the most devastating effects of climate change by cutting carbon emissions.

“If Nigeria must reduce greenhouse gas emissions unconditionally by 20 per cent and conditionally by 45 per cent, then it is important for the government to promote domestic use of LPG,” he stated.

Adeshina, who decried the low level of LPG usage in the country, said about 30 million households and more than 100 million Nigerians depended on firewood as a source of energy for cooking, with its attendant collateral damage to human health and the environment.

