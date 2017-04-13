CL: Barca Needs Fresh Miracle To Reach Semis

Juv 3-0 Barca

Barcelona need another miracle after Juventus star Paulo Dybala destroys Catalans in Turin

The Argentine forward struck twice inside the opening 22 minutes as the Old Lady tore the visitors to shreds with a super-charged start.

Luis Enrique‘s men had plenty of possession with Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez going close, but their defensive deficiencies were cruelly exposed again in the second half when Giorgio Chiellini headed home a corner.

It was a perfect recipe combining ruthless attack and stubborn rearguard from the Old Lady as they deservedly maintained their unbeaten record on home turf this season. It leaves the Catalan giants needing another Nou Camp miracle to keep their dream of a lifting sixth European Cup alive.

Indeed, Barcelona appear to be doing it the hard way in this year’s competition after they were forced to overturn a 4-0 deficit at home to Paris Saint Germain to make the quarter finals for the 10th straight campaign.

They face another mammoth task in the second leg on April 19 and will need the MSN to be firing on all cylinders to reach the semi finals against a Bianconeri rearguard who have conceded just two goals in the Champions League this term.

TALKING POINT.

Can lightning strike twice? The obituaries were already written ahead of the second leg at home to Paris Saint Germain and despite their defensive deficiencies, the Catalans have so much firepower that they are capable of destroying the very best defences on their day. There is still hope but there’s no doubt Juventus are heavy favourites to make the last four now. If Luis Enrique’s men do go on to lift the trophy this season, they will have done it via a real rollercoaster of emotions and in the most difficult way possible.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Paulo Dybala (Juventus). Two sublime finishes capped an eye-catching display from the Argentine. Faded slightly in the second period as Barca pressed, but made the all-important match-winning contributions to put his side in control of the tie.

PLAYER RATINGS

JUVENTUS: Buffon 8, Dani Alves 8, Alex Sandro 8, Chiellini 8, Bonucci 8, Cuadrado 7, Khedira 8, Pjanić 8, Dybala 9, Mandžukić 7, Higuaín 7. Subs: Lemina 6, Rincon n/a, Barzagli n/a.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen 6, S.Roberto 5, Umtiti 5, Piqué 5, Mathieu 5, Mascherano 5, Rakitic 6, Iniesta 7, Suárez 6, Messi 7, Neymar 6. Sub: Gomes 5.

<<THE NATION>>