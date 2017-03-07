Chelsea Set New Premier League Derby Record

Chelsea set a new Premier League record in derbies, after their 2-1 win over West Ham on Monday night.

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa scored for the Blues, before Manual Lanzini grabbed a late consolation goal at the London Olympic Stadium.

Chelsea have won 21 of their 27 fixtures this season and are now 10 points clear of the chasing pack with 11 matches left this season.

The win means the Stamford Bridge outfit has enjoyed 118 Premier League London derby wins, more than any other side- one more than Arsenal.

They will get one more opportunity to add to their tally before the season is out, when they host Crystal Palace on April 1.

<<Daily Post>>