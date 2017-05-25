Chelsea Cancel Premier League Title Victory Parade

Premier League champions, Chelsea, have cancelled the title victory parade, that was scheduled for this Sunday, following the terror attack at the Manchester Arena .

The explosion which happened as concert goers were leaving Ariana Grande’s show, killed 22 people and injured at least 59 others.

Police has named the suspect as Salman Ramadan Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent.

The 22-year-old’s identity was confirmed, after officials in the United States passed it to news reporters, apparently against the wishes of the police and security services in the UK.

Police say attacker died after detonating ‘improvised explosive device’ in foyer of concert hall

Chelsea players will also wear black armbands for their FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s men will be hoping to complete the classic double, when they take on their London rivals at Wembley this weekend.

<<Daily Post>>