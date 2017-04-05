Change Of Name For Tasce Underway- Ogun Assembly

The Ogun State House of Assembly says it will work with the executive arm of government to amend the law establishing Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) to effect adjustment in its name in fulfilment of the recommendations of the National Council of College of Education accreditation team.

The Assembly through its Committee on Education, Science and Technology led by its Chairman, Hon Victor Fasanya, stated this during the continuation of its assessment visit to higher institutions, explaining that the amendment became imperative to address the issue of two State institutions named after the late social crusader, Tai Solarin.

Fasanya in company of Honourables Olayiwola Ojodu,Rasaq Oduntan, Akanbi Bankole and Oyenuga Olufowobi, commended the management of the college for upgrading facilities which according to him, had improved teaching and learning.

Conducting the committee round the facilities, the Provost, Dr Adeola Kiadese, said the institution purchased and installed more infrastructural facilities, provision of teaching and learning materials as well as prompt payment of 50% of salary to staff amongst others

According to him, newly procured equipment were in Biology Department, integrated Science, Chemistry, physics laboratories and the school of vocational and technical education.

Kiadese who said the school has 38 accredited programmes, noted that with the recent visit of the degree accreditation team from Olabisi Onabanjo University, the institution would commence its degree programme by September 2017.