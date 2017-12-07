Champions League results: Manchester City lose, Real Madrid see off Dortmund

Thursday , 7 December 2017
December 7, 2017 in Sports Leave a comment

Manchester City rounded off their Champions League group stage campaign, with a 2-1 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Pep Guardiola’s men are already through to the Round of 16, after winning their first five fixtures.

But they went two goals down inside the opening half hour in Ukraine, thanks to goals from Bernard and Ismaily. Sergio Aguero pulled one back from the spot in the last stages of the game.

Liverpool hammered Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield, Real Madrid edged a five-goal thriller against Borussia Dortmund winning 3-2 and Maribor drew 1-1 with Sevilla.

Napoli dropped into the Europa League following a 2-1 loss at Feyenoord, Porto beat Monaco 5-2, Tottenham crushed APOEL Nicosia 3-0 and RB Leipzing lost 2-1 at home against Besiktas.

<<Daily Post>>

