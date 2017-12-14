CDAs, COOP. Societies Veritable Links For Grassroots Devt.- Commissioner

Community Development Associations (CDAs), Cooperatives Societies and Trade Associations remain veritable means of achieving effective socio-economic development at grassroots as they serve as a bridge between the government at all levels.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Mr. Gbenga Adenmosun stated this while interacting with the members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation led by Hon. Akanbi Bankole during the ongoing budget defence at the Assembly Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Mr Adenmosun said the Ministry would continue to provide micro-credit facilities to cooperative societies and trade associations to enhance their business activities and ensure self dependence for poverty reduction in the society.

The Commissioner further noted that the ministry in the coming year planned to expend a total sum of N704.26m, out of which N229m was earmarked for capital expenditure and N475m for recurrent.

In their separate submissions, Hon. Olawale Alausa and the Chairman, House Committee on Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Jimi Otukoya, commended the Ministry for adding value to the lives of the people of the State through its various policies and intervention programmes, enjoining the agency to ensure that all the CDAs remained self-sustained and their programmes have positive effects on the communities.

Meanwhile, the State Bureau of Transport says it is ready to partner the Ministry of Justice on proposed amendment bill to the State House of Assembly towards amending the law which created the Bureau for better service delivery.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Barr. Gbenga Opesanwo disclosed this while defending the Bureau’s 2018 Budget estimates before members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, led by Hon. Akanbi Bankole.

Opesanwo explained that the amendment would ensure smooth operation of the agency, particularly in the areas of transportation and traffic management as well as revenue generation.