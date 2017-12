The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday inaugurated a N6bn World-Class Postgraduate Business School at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at ABU main campus, Samaru, Zaria, the CBN Deputy Governor, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, said the gesture was part of the bank’s c