Buhari Signs Three Bills into Law

According to a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, the bills are: Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017, Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017 and National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017.

Explaining the nature of the bills, Adesina said: “The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017 seeks to establish a dental technology and therapy college to be sited in Enugu.

He said the college would offer courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses.

He also said the Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017 seeks to establish an institute to be situated in Kaduna to give technical training to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerians and citizens of other African countries.

Furthermore, he said the National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017 on the other hand, would administer the pensions scheme for personnel of the agency, sequel to the exit of the agency from the application of the Contributory Pension Scheme under the Pensions Reform Act, 2004.

<<Thisday>>