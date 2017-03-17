Buhari Saved Nigeria From Crisis, Says IPAC

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, (IPAC) has commended President Muhammdu Buhari for handing over power to Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo (SAN), to act on his behalf when he was on medical vacation abroad.

The decision, IPAC said, saved the nation from avoidable constitutional crisis, unlike in the past.

National Chairman of IPAC, Hon. Muhammad Nalado, gave the commendation at a meeting with political leader, in Abuja.

Nalado urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari adding that as human everyone is prone to sickness and require medical attention.

IPAC, he said, met to review its activities in a bid to deepen and strengthen democracy.

The umbrella body of all registered political party also called on the Constitutional and Electoral Committee to work assiduously with the National Assembly to ensure effective and prompt amendments to the 2010 Electoral Act before the 2019 general elections.

His words: “We are all prone to sickness and we require medical attention and devein intervention to be restored to health. May the Almighty God remove and expose all those things that threaten lives in our communities, in our states, and in our country.

“IPAC commend President Muhammadu Buhari for properly handing over to Vice President, Professor, Yemi Osibanjo, SAN to act on his behalf which has saved the nation from avoidable constitutional crisis as obtainable in the past. This is democracy in action that should be emulated by all public office holders.

<<The Nation>>