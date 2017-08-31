Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, Ekweremadu, Mark Mourn Senator Bello

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and the people of Katsina State over the death of Senator Mahmud Kanti-Bello. Senator Kanti-Bello represented Katsina Central Senatorial District (Daura zone) from 2003-2011 and was a one time Senate Chief Whip.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also extended his condolences to the government and people of Katsina State on the demise of the former senator. The statement read: “President Buhari also commiserates with the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the passage of their distinguished colleague and former Senate Chief Whip, who served two-terms in the upper legislative chamber.

“The President believes that Senator Bello’s effective representation of his people at the national level and commitment to the unity of Nigeria will be long remembered and honoured; and will continue to serve as inspiration to many others. Senator Bello died early yesterday morning in Abuja at the age of 72.

Also, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his predecessor, Senator David Mark, described the death of former Senate Chief Whip, Muhammad Kanti Bello, as a big blow, saying the Senate and National Assembly has lost a reliable adviser, whose wise counsel on national issues was always sought by both the leadership and individual senators.

On his part, Senator David Mark, through his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, described Senator Kanti Bello as a pragmatic, courageous and fearless parliamentarian who would be sorely missed. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said in a statement that Bello’s death was painful, adding that he embodied patriotic and democratic ideals. Also, the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, expressed sadness over the death of the former Senator, describing it as a heavy loss to the entire nation.

<<vanguard>>