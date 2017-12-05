Buhari Returns to Abuja after Attending Counter-terrorism Summit in Jordan

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after participating in a two-day counterterrorism retreat, co-hosted by Jordan and Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the president’s aircraft which left the King Hussein International airport at 9.38a.m local time, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2.p.m.

While in Aqaba, President Buhari met with King Abdullah II of Jordan where both leaders discussed bilateral issues concerning Nigeria and Jordan.

President Buhari, during the meeting, stressed the need for inter-regional cooperation and information sharing towards tackling terrorism across the world.

According to him, these factors are important in checkmating the threat of violent extremism to global peace and security.

The president used the opportunity to thank the Jordanian king for his support and assistance to Nigeria especially with the recent donation of armoured vehicles and other military equipment to fight terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

In his remarks, King Abdullah advocated broader measures especially the use of cyber security in checking the influence of terrorists.

He pledged the continued support of the Kingdom of Jordan to Nigeria in its war against violent extremism.

President Buhari, who also spoke at the counter-terrorism retreat, urged leaders to speak up against the violent extremism committed by deranged people in the name of Islam.

According to him, all nations, irrespective of religion should partner effectively in implementing national, regional and global action plans to counter violent extremism.

Mr. Buhari reiterated the commitment of Nigeria to playing a leading role in bringing together countries of the West African subregion in a collective security arrangement.

He said that Nigeria was ready to share its experiences with a view to fashioning out comprehensive action plans in tackling the scourge of violent extremism in the region.

He, therefore, called for a stronger collaboration among the member countries of the Aqaba Initiatives to check violent extremism across the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari and other visiting heads of state from Ghana, Mali and Guinea Conakry were hosted to a royal dinner by King Abdullah II.

<<Thisday>>