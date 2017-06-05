Buhari Recovering Fast, Back Soon – First Lady

First Lady Aisha Buhari sent some cheery news home yesterday from London about her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari: he will return soon.

And he’s recovering fast from his ailment.

But she wants Nigerians to keep praying for him.

Hajiya Aisha is currently in London to be with the President.

She gave the update on the President’s health in a message to the 23rd Annual Ramadan Lecture of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) held in Abuja.

The First Lady, who left for London about five days ago, was represented at the lecture by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani.

“My husband is recovering very fast. And very soon, he will return to the country to resume his official duties,” she said.

“I thank Nigerians for their prayers for my husband. Please, do not relent in your prayers.”

The message sparked shouts of Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar!! Allahu Akbar!!!(God is great) by the Muslim faithful.

She added:”The President will be back very soon.”

She said she was “hopeful of observing this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival at the ADS Mosque in Maitama as she had been doing even before getting into office.”

The president returned to the United Kingdom early last month for a fresh round of treatment.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in announcing his departure on his Twitter handle on May 7 had said: “PMB travels tonight for medical follow-up. Length of stay to be determined by London doctors. Govt to function normally under VP.

– Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) May 7, 2017

In his sermon at yesterday’s lecture, the Chairman of ADS Northern States Council of Missioners, Sheik Muhydeen Ajani Bello asked a state governor and others wishing Buhari dead to desist from such thought.

He said: “There is a governor going about wishing Buhari dead. Let us ask him: If Buhari dies, is he going to replace him?

“We need not wish our leaders dead. If we keep talking like this, it is not good. By the grace of God, the President will return very soon.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative Lasun Yusuf who also spoke at the event, singled out two of the achievements of the President.

He said: “The coming of President Buhari into power has succeeded in bringing sanity to our governance. If that is the only thing he has achieved, he has done well.

“When you mention Buhari, no matter how intelligent or crooked you are, you will shiver.

“Secondly, the President has also shown that government can be run in an open and transparent manner.”

He said Nigeria can get out of the economic woods through “long term investment with back up innovations.”

In his address, the National Vice President of ADS, Alhaji Ibrahim Adebayo Yusuf urged Muslims in leadership positions to protect public trust despite the economic recession.

He said: “Public trust has two meanings-a general meaning and specific meaning-but we must jealously protect it.

“The general meaning has to do with all commands and prohibitions of Islam while specific meaning is everything that every individual is obliged to take care of, uphold, and fulfil, including protecting the rights of others.

“Let me as an individual say that, Allah in Quran 23:08 has admonished all believers to faithfully observe trust and covenants. Upholding trust in Islam is a virtue whether public or private.

“It is public knowledge that among the best virtues of our noble Prophet Muhammed are honesty integrity and upholding trust and covenants in his public and private life. So, as Muslims, we have a good example to follow.”

<<The Nation>>