Buhari Receives Senate Reports On Magu’s Rejection

The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, Senator Ita Enang confirmed the receipt to Sunday Vanguard last night but declined to reveal the content as he was not privy to it. “Yes, there has been a communication between the President of the Senate and the President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari. But the content thereof is privileged between them. I don’t know”, he said simply. It will be recalled that the Senate on Wednesday rejected the nomination of Magu and subsequently declined to confirm him as the substantive chairman of EFCC. The senate, amongst other reasons, relied on a security report by the Department of State Service, DSS that indicted Magu of corruption. Wednesday rejection would be the second time since Magu’s name was sent to the Senate for confirmation. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina had last week on his twitter handle said that the Presidency would react to Magu’s rejection when the senate officially communicated to the President. “The Presidency will respond to the non-clearance of Magu as EFCC boss, after it receives official communication in writing from the Senate,” Adesina twitted.

<<Vanguard>>

It was learnt that the communication was forwarded by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.