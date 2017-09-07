Buhari Pledges to Reposition Nigeria for Good

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Daura, Katsina State, assured Nigerians that he would deploy the grace of his recovery to serve the country with renewed strength.

Buhari who described his recovery from illness as the act of the Almighty God said he returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that would improve the livelihood of Nigerians and also reposition the country for good.

A statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari made this remark while receiving associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from Katsina State.

He stressed that Buhari who said his government was doing its best to address the challenges facing the nation, thanked his visitors for their prayers and also solicited their support.

Buhari told his visitors: “Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best.

“I am happy you came here today, and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grassroots and you are closer to the people, so you understand these problems as well. We need your support.’’

The leader of the groups, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Daura, said the president’s return underscored God’s interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.

“On behalf of all the elders here, we are grateful to God you returned alive, and in good health,’’ he said.

Daura, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the president’s life of patience, endurance and contentment were exemplary, praying that God would give him more strength and wisdom to lead the country.

Garba added that Buhari had earlier received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, and his entourage.

<<Thisday>>