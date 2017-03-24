Buhari Nominates 27 RECs

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded a list of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

There are 33 vacancies across the country.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read the President’s letter yesterday during plenary. The letter, which was dated February 27, 2017, was received on Tuesday.

The nominees are: Prof. Godswill Obioma (Abia); Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi); James Apam (Benue); Mike Igini (Delta); Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji ( Ebonyi); Dr. Illoh Joseph Chuks (Enugu); Hussaini Halilu Pai (FCT); Sadiq Abubakar Musa (Kaduna); Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa (Kano); and Dr. (Mrs) Asmau Sani Maikudi (Katsina).

Others are Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi); Prof. Samuel Egwu (Kogi); Amb. Rufus Akeju (Lagos); Prof. Mustapha Zubairu (Niger); Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun); Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun (Ondo); AbdulGaniyu Olayinka Taju (Oyo); Prof. Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto); Mr. Kasim Gana Geidam (Yobe); Ahmad Bello Mahmud (Zamfara); Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu (Anambra); Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo); Obo. O. Effanga (Cross River); and Dr. Briyai O. Frankland (Bayelsa).

Seven of the nominees are reappointed as REC.

They are Olumekun (Ondo), Akeju (Lagos) Makama (Bauchi) Igini (Delta) Pai (FCT), Musa (Kaduna) and Zarewa (Kano).

The President’s letter, signed on his behalf by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, stated that the appointment was in compliance with the provisions of section 14 (3) (a) of the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The letter stated: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 14 (3) (a) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I write to request the confirmation of the following nominees for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners”