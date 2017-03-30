Buhari Names Ocholi, Mohammed’s Replacements, Seeks Senate Approval

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking legislative confirmation for the nomination of Prof. Stephen Ocheni (Kogi State) and Mr. Suleiman Hassan (Gombe State) as ministers.

Buhari’s communication on the ministerial nominees was transmitted to the Senate on Tuesday night.

The slots of Kogi and Gombe states in the federal cabinet had been vacant following the death of the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. James Ocholi (SAN), who died in a road crash on March 6, 2016, and the appointment of Amina Mohammed, who was Minister of the Environment, as the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

Buhari’s letter read, “In accordance with Section 147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I have the honour to forward the under listed ministerial nominees for confirmation of the Senate: Stephen Nkani Ocheni (Professor), Kogi State, and Suleiman Zana Hassan, Gombe State.

“Copies of their curriculum vitae (are) attached herewith. It is my hope that this exercise will receive the usual kind of expeditious consideration of the distinguished

