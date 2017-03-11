Buhari Meets With Osinbajo, Governors

Acting President Yemi Osinbjo and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Friday received President Muhammad Buhari who returned from medical vacation. Buhari who landed at helipad at the Villa on presidential chopper 8.36 a.m. was also welcomed by some members of the Federal Executive Council. At a reception held for the President, he thanked Nigerians for their prayers and support in spite of the hardships in the country. He promised to rededicate himself to serving Nigerians. “I am feeling much better now, stay behind stay behind and stay behind and continue praying for my good health and the nation, rather than coming to meet me in Abuja,” Buhari said. Earlier, Osinbajo thanked Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve and entrusting the nation in his care. The presidential plane that brought him from London earlier landed at the Nigeria Air Force base Kaduna at about 7.47 a.m. The president was received on arrival at the villa by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, cabinet ministers, service chiefs and Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris. Others included Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and top government functionaries. The President also met with members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Buhari left the country on Jan. 17 on a 10-day vacation which he said he would also use to have a medical check-up. The leave was later extended, based on a medical advice by his doctors,who said they needed to carry out further tests on him. The president’s jet landed at the VIP Wing of 401 Training School of Nigeria Air Force , Kaduna, at 7.40 a.m. where he was received by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bantex. The president was later flown by a presidential helicopter to Abuja. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Senior Special Adviser, Media and Publicity confirmed on Thursday that the president would return after his 49-day vacation, which has raised controversies. The president left the country on Jan. 19 when he asked for 10 days medical leave from the Senate. He said that in his absence that Osinbajo would act as the president of the country. The president later wrote the Senate for an extension of the leave to enable him to undergo more medical tests based on the advice of his doctors. He did not, however, state the time he would return. Some Nigerians have taken to Twitters to welcome President Buhari. Simon Wada‏ @simonwada tweeted: “Welcome President Buhari……. Feed him kunu geda, tuwo and mia kuku…UK food ain’t it for Mr. President apparently.”<<vanguard>>