Buhari Launches Economic Recovery Plan

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja formally launched the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan for a period of three years, covering 2017 to 2020. The launch took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The plan, which is the brainchild of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, contains 60 critical initiatives expected to help get Nigeria out of recession and reposition it on the path of sustained growth. It also focused on five execution priorities, which are central to achieving the 7% growth projected by the end of the Plan period.

The priority areas include Stabilizing the Macroeconomic Environment; Achievement of Agriculture and Food Security; Expansion of Energy Infrastructure capacities (power and petroleum); Improving Transportation Infrastructure and Driving industrialization principally through local and small business enterprises.

Speaking at the brief ceremony that preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, President Buhari said his government was determined to turn Nigeria from a consumer nation to a producing one. He said: “I want to assure all Nigerians that we are approaching the solution to our economic challenges with the same will and commitment we have demonstrated in the fight against corruption, terrorism and militancy.