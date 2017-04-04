Buhari Launches Economic Recovery Plan On Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday launch the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the launching is in furtherance of the current administration’s drive to sustain and build on the successes so far recorded in tackling corruption, improving security and re-revamping the economy.

Adesina said the launching would take place in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 11am.

“The Medium-Term ERGP, which had earlier been approved by the Federal Executive Council has amongst its broad strategic objectives, restoring sustainable, accelerated inclusive growth and development; investing in the people; and building a globally competitive economy,” the presidential spokesman added.

<<PUNCH>>