Buhari Hails Lagos, Kebbi Over Lake Rice

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Lagos and Kebbi states for the successful partnership that gave rise to the local production of Lake Rice.

The President specifically commended the commitment of Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu in bringing to fruition the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2016 on substantially meeting the country’s rice requirement.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President expressed delight at the relatively cheaper price of Lake Rice, especially at this period of recession.

“It gladdens my heart to get reports of our citizens rushing to purchase this cheaper local rice to enable them and their families enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the President noted.

According to him, what the two states have done is “evidence of a new base being laid for the Nigerian economy, founded and propelled by agriculture, away from substantial dependence on oil and gas for national revenue.”

Recalling his 2017 Budget presentation before the National Assembly, he said: “A new era is rising in which we must grow what we eat and consume what we make,”

The Lake Rice achievement, he said, is in furtherance of the above goal.

While urging other state governments to replicate the laudable example of Lake Rice in other staple crops and dairy products, President Buhari pledged the Federal Government’s readiness to continue to support such initiatives by providing the enabling environment, policies and incentives for agriculture to thrive so that the nation can achieve food security.

<<The Nation>>