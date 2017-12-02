Buhari arrives Jordan for counter-terrorism summit

President MuhammaduBuhari has arrived Aqaba, Jordan for a summit of Heads of State to review strategies in fighting terrorism.

The summit, tagged, `Aqaba Retreat’, to be hosted by His Majesty, King Abdullah II of Jordan, would also look at ways of reinforcing joint security structures that would be more proactive in preventing attacks.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President’s aircraft landed at the King Hussein International Airport, Aqaba, at about 8.15 pm local time.

The President was received at the airport by Jordanian government officials, the Minister of Defence, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (retd.), National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), and the acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Dauda.

Others at the airport to welcome the President were the Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Haruna Ungogo, and other Nigerian embassy officials in Jordan.

West African Heads of State, including the Presidents of Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Togo as well as the representatives of governments of 48 countries will be attending the meeting.

A number of key non-governmental organisations are also expected to participate in the meeting, slated for December 2 and 3.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had on November 29, in a statement issued in Abuja, said President Buhari would share Nigeria’s experience on terrorism and its spread across West Africa during the meeting.

According to Adesina, this is with a view to soliciting more support for pre-emptive measures that will neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

NAN reports that Buhari may speak on the recently inaugurated Nigeria’s Policy Framework and National Action Plan for preventing and countering violent extremism.

The security document is believed to be tailored toward addressing the conditions conducive for the spread of terrorism, while countering the dangerous ideologies that fuel terrorism.

President Buhari had on August 24, signed a presidential directive for the implementation of the policy framework and national action plan for preventing and countering violent extremism.

Those on the President’s entourage to Aqaba were the governors of Kogi, Osun and Niger as well as the Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs; the National Security Adviser, and the Acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

