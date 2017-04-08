Buhari Appoints Babalakin, 22 Others As Council Members In Varsities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-constitution of the governing councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country for a period of four years in the first instance.

But the decision did not affect the 12 new federal universities in Lokoja, Otuoke, Gashua, Dustin-ma, Oye-Ekiti, Lafia, Gusau, Wukari, Kashere, Birnin-Kebbi, Duste, and Ndifu-Alike-Ikwo, which were established by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In making the appointments, he took cognisance of the requirements for membership into governing councils which include, among others, minimum of a university degree, high integrity, and commitment to educational development of the country as well as geographical spread.

The President also approved the reconstitution of the boards of 19 agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Education for a period of four years.

In making the appointments, he took cognisance of the provisions of the respective legislation with respect to composition, competence, credibility, integrity, federal character and geopolitical spread.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, made these announcements in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the institutions affected are those whose governing councils’ tenure had elapsed or would expire on April 9, 2017.

He said, "Pursuant to his powers under the laws establishing the federal universities in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country for a period of four years, in the first instance. The institutions affected are those whose governing councils' tenure has elapsed or would expire on April 9, 2017.

“Those not affected by the reconstitution are the governing councils of the 12 new federal universities which were inaugurated in March 2016, as well as those of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and the University of Port-Harcourt, which were reconstituted in January 2017. The tenure of the Council of the National Open University of Nigeria will elapse in January, 2018.”

The Chairmen of the affected universities are AVM Mukhtar Mohammed for Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Chief Mike Olorunfemi, University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), University of Lagos; Prof. John Ofem, Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Nkechi Nworgu, University of Calabar; Joshua Waklek, University of Ibadan; Amb. Niniola Akanbi, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Bayero University, Kano; and Senator Joseph Waku, Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Others are Prof. Shehu Abdullahi Zuru, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State; Prof. Femi Odekunle, Federal University of Technology, Minna; and Mr. Bello Suleiman, Michael Opara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

The list also includes Bukar Zarma, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola; Alh. Aziz Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Sani Maikudi, University of Abuja; Dr. Aboko Zhawa, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Prof. Alkassum Abba, University of Agriculture, Makurdi; Isa Ashiru, UNIBEN; Dr. Jibril Oyekan, UNILORIN; Prince Tony Momoh, UNIJOS; Prof. Biodun Adesanya, UNIMAID; Prof A.C. Awujo, University of Uyo; and Justice Pearl Enajere (rtd.), Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

