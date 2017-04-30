Buhari Advised to Appoint EFCC Chair Outside the Police

A former presidential candidate of the African Liberation Party (ALP) Chief Emmanuel Okereke, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but outside the Nigeria Police Force.

Okereke said since the inception of the anti-graft body, all its chairmen have been appointed from the police in violation of the Establishment Act of the EFCC.

In a letter to the president dated April 19, 2017, the ex-chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said the EFCC Establishment Act 2004, provides for the appointment of any law enforcement officer from any of the security agencies.

The Act in section (2:1a) states that there shall be “A chairman, who shall – (i) be the Chief Executive and Accounting Officer of the Commission. (ii) be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent.”

“For instance, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is not achieving the desired result because it is basically staffed by police personnel, despite the obvious corrupt acts of most men and officers of the Police Force.

“Mr. President, Sir, the espirit de corps of the police have made it impossible for the prosecution of past chairmen of the commission, especially the immediate past chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Larmode who was rewarded with a course to the Nigeria Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru Jos.

While commending the president for the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, he said there was need for a clean sweep of others in the government.

“I commend your renewed vigour in the fight against corruption. Your latest suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) are testaments to your avowed determination to curb the menace of corruption, and bring to bear sanity in our country.

“These suspensions are by no means the last. It is my candid and humble belief that they are many more officials of your administration that need to be suspended and placed under investigation so that your desire for a progressive and ruled based Nigeria is not sabotaged as has been the case.”

He further appealed to President Buhari to sack Sir Mike Okiro, chairman, Police Service Commission, accusing him of derailing the president’s “noble objective for the Police Force, EFCC and the anti-corruption war as a whole as he continues to work in parallel against the Inspector General.”

<<Thisday>>