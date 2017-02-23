Budget: Senate Reads Riot Act To Mdas, Adjourns Plenary To Tuesday

The Senate has adjourned plenary to next Tuesday and issued a 48-hour ultimatum to heads of ministries, departments and agencies to appear before relevant committees by Friday.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, while ruling on the motion for adjournment of plenary moved by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, asked the committees to use their discretion on the budget of any MDA whose head did not appear by Friday.

Saraki also said the leadership of the National Assembly would meet with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, later in the day on the non-appearance of some executives and “discrepancies” in the 2017 budget.

<<Punch>>