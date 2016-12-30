Budget 2017: S-South, S-East Get N52.8bn For Road Projects

Meanwhile, the combined South-South and South-East geo-political zones got N52.8 billion for road projects for the two regions, based on the Federal Ministry of Works’ budget.

What states got for road projects

The figure excludes the road projects in the Niger Delta, which are being handled by the Niger Delta Ministry, including the East-West Road. Further breakdown shows that the South-East region got an allocation of N26bn, with Anambra State getting N13.7bn; Abia State, N1.3bn; Ebonyi Sate, N1.4bn; Enugu State, N7.5bn, while Imo State got N2.2bn. Also, the six South-South states got N26.8bn for ongoing and new roads undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The breakdown indicates that Cross River State got N3.7bn; Delta State, N4.6bn; Akwa Ibom State, N3.7bn; Bayelsa State, N2.1bn; Rivers State, N9.8bn, while Edo State got N2.96bn as allocation for road projects. In addition, the sum of N12bn was allocated to Anambra and Delta for the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge. The dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri Road in Kano, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno received N14bn allocation, while Enugu, Abia and Rivers got N9bn for the construction of Enugu-Port Harcourt carriageway.

For the dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri Road, linking four states — Kano, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno, N14bn was allocated. The Federal Government also allocated a uniform N450m to each of the six geo-political zones for general repairs of roads. In the Niger Delta Ministry budget, others include Section III, Port Harcourt-Eket 1, N800million; Section 1, Warri-Kaiama, N700.668m; Section IV, Eket-Oron, N700m; and the newly-added Section V, Oron-Calabar, N150m, respectively. Similarly, N15m has been allocated for consultancy for the design of electricity project at Ogbagbene, country home of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe. Ogbagbene community is located in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. Other projects listed to benefit from the 2017 budget of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, are land reclamation and shore protection at Fangbu-Atissa in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, (Consultancy) N12.257m; electrification of Khana, Rivers State, N30m and consultancy for the design of Owo-Ule road in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, N30m.

The design and construction of road at Utomwen Street, off Omoragbon Agho (1km) in Benin City, Edo State is to gulp N30m, while the consultancy for design and feasibility studies of Trans-Akuku Toru Road, Rivers State got N12.323m. Projects earmarked for execution under the budget also include the construction of Calabar-Oban-Asan-Okoroba-Ajassor road in Cross River State for N200m; construction of Mbak Atai-Ikot Ntu-Mkpeh-Oku-Iboku road project in Akwa Ibom state for N80.384m, and skill acquisition training for youth in Nkwere/Nwangele/Isu/Njaba Federal constituency, Imo State, for N20.354m. Design and construction of Uzi-Uhabiri-Umuchime-Orioji-Ossah community road in Umuahia North Local Government of Abia State received N30m, establishment of agro processing plants in the Niger Delta states of Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Imo, Rivers and Akwa Ibom got N250m.

Capacity-building and empowerment in agriculture and other value-chain in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers states is to gulp N230m of the ministry’s budget. Youth/women empowerment training in oil and gas, mobile phones assembly and maintenance (Ministry’s phone MNDA)/ other skills is to gulp N140.179m and establishment of Niger Delta fish production valley to get N100m.