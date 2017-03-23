Breaking: SGF Makes U-turn, Asks Senate To Reschedule Invitation

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) , Babachir David Lawal on Thursday asked the Senate Committee probing the use of Funds for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) to reschedule the date for him to appear.

On Wednesday, Lawal wrote Chairman of the Committee, Senator Shehu Sanni saying he would not would not appear because he has gone to court to challenge his invitation .

However in another letter to the Committee dated March 22, 2017, the SGF said he would not be able to honour the invitation “primarily because of a pressing engagement of government which clashed with the date and time of the hearing.”

More details soon

