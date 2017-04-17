Oribamise Berths In 2018 Youth Olympic Games

…Solanke fails to pick a slot

They came, they competed and they did not leave empty-handed and this aptly summarises the experience of the Nigeria’s representatives at the just concluded ITTF Africa Youth Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

With a lot of adversaries on her way, Tosin Esther Oribamise returned Nigerian table tennis to the global stage at youth level when she sealed one of the two slots available for Africa in the girls’ event in Tunis Monday.

From all her matches in the group stage, Oribamise won easily against her opponents but she met a stiff wall in Tunisia’s Garci Fadwa who nearly scuttled the dream of the Nigerian. But with technical input from Coach Dotun Omoniyi, Oribamise silent the Tunisian fans to win at 3-2 in order to set up a semifinal clash against Ines Outolla.

The semifinal tie which served as the only match that will decide the eventual qualifiers proved to be an easy nut to crack for Oribamise as she overwhelmed her Moroccan counterpart with a 4-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-7, 11-1) bashing to secure the slot to YOG.

Unlike Oribamise, Solanke failed the display the qualities of a typical Nigerian against Tunisia’s Nathael Hamdoun. The national junior champion became a shadow of himself against the Tunisian with a 4-0 (7-11, 8-11, 9-11, 6-11) loss to fail in his bid to join her compatriot in YOG.

With this, Egypt’s duo of Youssef Abdel-Aziz and Marwa Alhodaby as well as Oribamise and Tunisia’s Hamdoun will represent Africa in the table tennis event of YOG come 2018

