BREAKING: NDDC Bought Eight Vehicles For N560m – Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), on Thursday, said corruption was omnipresent in the country with all segments being affected.

He specifically indicted the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Nigeria Customs Service which he said are still enmeshed in corruption even under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sagay said these in his opening remarks at the National Dialogue on Corruption organised by PACAC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said with all the financial difficulties Nigeria was going through, the NDDC recently bought over 70 cars that included eight super Lexus that cost N70m each.

He said despite the purchase, the commission’s Managing Director claimed that the NDDC lacks fund to carry out its responsibilities.

On the Nigerian Customs Service, Sagay said, “There is no difference in Customs since May 29, 2015. If you go to Tin Can Island, it is business as usual.”

Describing corruption as a national tragedy, Sagay wondered why a person will loot what he cannot spend in 10 lifetimes and expose others to poverty.