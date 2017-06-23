Bosso Lauds NFF Over Payment Of Coaches’ Salaries

President of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association Ladan Bosso has heaped praises on the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for offsetting all outstanding salaries of past and present National team coaches.

The Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr and 28 other national team coaches were paid all their outstanding wages.

The El Kanemi Warriors technical adviser believes that the gesture will motivate Nigerian coaches to do more for the national team while he urged his colleagues to reciprocate the gesture with more dedication and commitment.

“We must appreciate the NFF board under Amaju Pinnick. What they have just done is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria football. They paid 28 coaches in all; present and past coaches. That is a massive achievement that deserves commendation from all stakeholders,” Bosso said.

He added: “LMC should emulate what NFF has done to ensure that club owners pay all their coaches as at when due. When coaches receive their salaries regularly it will go a long way in eradicating corrupt practices in the coaching business. I thereby warned my colleagues to appreciate this gesture from the NFF and any allegations of corrupt practices against any coach would not be accepted by the association. It might force us to seize coaching license of any coach found wanting of corrupt practices.”

<<The Nation>>