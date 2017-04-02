Borno Leaders Meeting: Senate May Recall Ndume

Strong indications have emerged that the Senate may recall its former Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, from his six-month suspension.

Governor of Borno State, which Ndume is representing in the Senate, Mr. Kashim Shettima; members of the Bornu caucus at the National Assembly and representatives of traditional rulers had met with President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday.

Their visit was aimed at begging the Senate on behalf of the embattled lawmaker.

The Senate had on Wednesday suspended Ndume for six months for not “conducting due diligence” before filing a petition against Saraki; and the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions made the recommendation in its report after conducting a probe into Ndume’s petition on March 21, 2017, that the lawmakers should investigate the allegation that an armoured Range Rover car worth N298m, but which the chamber later said cost $298,000, was seized by the Nigeria Customs Service and belonged to Saraki.

The lawmaker also called on the upper chamber of the National Assembly to investigate the certificate scandal involving Melaye.

A source close to the leadership of the Senate told our correspondent on Saturday that Saraki was considering the plea by the Borno leaders but would need to lobby the caucuses in the Senate.

Saraki was said to have informed the delegation about what led to Ndume’s suspension but the leaders urged the Senate to recall the lawmaker.

The source said, “It is likely that Ndume will be recalled. During the meeting – I was there in person – the governor specifically pleaded with Saraki to ensure that Ndume was recalled. He made the request based on personal recognition. The governor told Saraki that being his close friend and ally, the Senate President should help fast track Ndume’s return to the chamber.

“The governor explained that the plan was to see Saraki alone but other leaders and lawmakers in Borno insisted on joining the train to plead with Saraki over Ndume. They really pleaded for Ndume.”

The source, however, stated that Saraki would meet with various caucuses and groups in the Senate, since Ndume’s suspension was a collective decision by the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

“It is not a decision the Senate President can take alone. It is the decision of the whole chamber and the caucuses. He will have to talk to the caucuses,” the source said.

APC invites Senate caucus to meeting

In a related development, it was learnt on Saturday that the All Progressives Congress caucus in the Senate will, on Tuesday, meet with the national leadership of the ruling party.

The meeting, it was gathered, is to lobby the lawmakers over the recent conflicts between the Senate and the Presidency.

The party was reportedly planning to raise the issue of Ndume’s suspension.

A reliable source who is aware of the meeting told our correspondent that the national executive of the APC had decided to interact with lawmakers in the party, who are the majority in the Senate.

“On Tuesday, the APC caucus in the Senate will meet with the party. The issue (Ndume’s suspension) may also come up at the meeting. The leadership of the Senate also holds its meeting every Monday; it could also be an opportunity to consider the matter.

“Remember that after meeting with Saraki at his residence on Thursday night, the delegation from Borno also went to the home of (the Majority Leader) Senator Ahmad Lawan to lobby him. They also said they were going to visit Senator Danjuma Goje,” the source said.

When asked what role Goje played in Ndume’s suspension and would play in his recall, the source said the delegation considered Goje as one of the influential lawmakers in the Senate.

The source added, “Note that the suspension was not a decision solely taken by the Senate President but the man (Ndume) lost the support of the APC caucus. Remember that he was seated in the chamber the day he was suspended. Did you hear any nay when his suspension was put to vote?”

An APC senator from the South-West, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented Ndume’s suspension.

The lawmaker said indications had emerged one week earlier that Ndume would be suspended.

He said, “I thank God that I did not witness all the drama. I am not happy that the man was suspended; I am not happy at all. It saddens me. We should be able to manage ourselves. Or is there no freedom of speech anymore?

“He too left us in the Senate Unity Forum. But one has to have sympathy as a human being. We don’t need all this; we don’t need this kind of attention at all.”

APC senators angry with party

Meanwhile, it was reliably gathered on Saturday that members of the APC caucus in the Senate are not happy with the leadership of the ruling party.

While the APC leadership was said to be angry with the lawmakers for allegedly not pursuing the interests of the party and that of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, some members of the caucus said the party failed to mobilise them for major decisions in the Senate.

Some members of the caucus, who spoke to our correspondent, also blamed the President for not lobbying the lawmakers for the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation.

A member of the APC caucus from the South-West geopolitical zone, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the lawmakers did not know where the party stood on Magu.

He said, “It was an embarrassing situation for the present government and the ruling party.

“I feel ashamed too. How can one agency work against another agency under the same Executive? The situation became more embarrassing when the DSS, in its letter, insisted on its report in which Magu was indicted, even after the President wrote to the Senate to say that the nominee had been cleared.”

