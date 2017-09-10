Boko Haram Kills Eight Farmers In Borno, Members Paraded In Court

Eight farmers lost their lives in Borno State on Thursday when Boko Haram terrorists attacked several communities near the capital, Maiduguri.

According to the AFP, an international news agency, the killings were perpetrated by members of the deadly Islamic sect moving in large convoys of pickup trucks and motorcycles.

The group also destroyed several homes and carted away food and livestock during the attack believed to be in retaliation against young men in the area assisting law enforcement agencies to fight them.

A militia leader, Ibrahim Liman, who spoke with the AFP, said that the deadly raid actually started on Wednesday and that the victims were killed in different villages.

He said, “They mainly targeted young men in the attacks because they believe every young man is a member of the civilian vigilante.

“They burnt down the entire village and took away our food, livestock and 13 bicycles.”

Meanwhile a Chief Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday remanded two alleged Boko Haram computer specialists and herbalist in prison custody.

Abdullahi Audu, Bashiru Yahaya and Ahmed Momoh were arraigned for their roles in the group’s deadly campaign that has so far claimed more than 20, 000.

Chief Magistrate of the court, Levi Animoku, who issued the remand order in his ruling, said that the activities of the terrorists had terminated many lives in the country, adding that the crimes were heinous and carried high penalties.

The case was adjourned to September 28, 2017.

