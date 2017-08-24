Body Of Permanent Secretaries Task Children On Life Goals

The body of Permanent Secretaries in Ogun State have charged campers at the ongoing State summer camp at Akin Ogunpola Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State to work towards achieving their goals in life.

They gave the admonition during an unscheduled visit to the young boys and girls at the camp site.

Speaking through the representative of the Group’s Chairman, Mrs. Ajibola Chokor, the Permanent Secretaries also charged them to put into practice all they have learnt in the camp so as to become more useful to themselves and the society in the future.

According to her, ‘’by the time you put all you have learnt here into practice you will definitely be different from your colleagues who are not here. Since the welfare of children is paramount to us as parents, which we are part, we deem it necessary to visit you and know how you are faring’’.

Earlier, the host Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Sefiu Rasheed who intimated the top civil servants on some of the educational and vocational programmes being offered the campers, thanked the visitors for making out time to visit the children.