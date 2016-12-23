Bobrisky Shines At Headies 2016 Awards

Even though Kiss Daniel was the biggest winner at the Headies awards 2016, taking home three awards, including the prestigious album of the year category.

However, Daniel wasn’t as big as Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye that night. Bobrisky literally stole the show.

Though Bobrisky wasn’t physically present, hosts Falz D Bhad Guy and Etomi Adesua ‘invoked’ the ‘spirit’ of the popular Nigerian cross-dresser for their last skit.

Falz as Bobrisky, Adesuwa as Bae and the audience as the concerned Nigerians on social media.

Dressed in a skinny jeans and crop top, a Ghana-must-go prop to show and Falz mimicked the cross-dressing cream dealer like no one has ever done before. He fused in all his snapchat talks, complete with advice on ‘how to please your man’ and oshey bhadest. Nobody had to mention Bobrisky’s name before the audience fell on themselves laughing hysterically. They got the joke.

Dressed in Agbada, Adesua was the popular wealthy but faceless ‘bae’ of Bobrisky. She promised to do anything for Bobrisky including buying him his crush Wizkid for as much as N10 million.

It all ends up like the proverbial party to which many were invited but a few showed up. Bobrisky wasn’t invited to Headies 2016, but he managed to steal the show.