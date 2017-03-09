Bill To Strengthen Anti-Corruption Agency Passes Second Reading

A Bill for an Act to amend the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act to strengthen the commission’s operations passed second reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Edward Pwajok (Plateau-PDP) seeks to ensure that looted money recovered from convicted corrupt public officials is returned to the source.

Pwajok said the amendment would ensure that recovered funds would be used for the purpose for which it was allocated.

Supporting the motion, Rep. Mark Gbillah (Benue-APC) said there was need to clarify the initial purpose for which looted funds were allocated.

He stated that the clarification would take care of all ambiguity in the event when such funds were recovered.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, forwarded the matter to the Committee on Anti-Corruption for further action.

In a related development, the House also mandated its Committee on Financial Crimes to carry out an audit of forfeited assets in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Babajimi Benson (Lagos-APC) to transfer such assets to the national treasury.

According to him, it is necessary to do so to prevent decay of the assets.

