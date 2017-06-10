Bill On Arbitration, ADR, Scales Second Reading

A Bill on Arbitration, Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms and related matters has scaled second reading on the floor of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The Bill seeks to provide promote speedy and less acrimonious alternative to dispute resolution especially out of court for enhanced justice dispensation in the State.

The Special plenary to debate on the Bill titled ‘’HB No. 017/OG/2017- The Arbitration, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Other Related Matters Law of Ogun State, 2017’’ was in commemoration of the 2ndAnniversary of the 8th Legislature as presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Adekunbi at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The motion for the second reading of the Bill was moved by the member representing Odogbolu State Constituency, Hon. Adebowale Ojuri, seconded by his counterpart from Ewekoro State Constituency, Hon. Israel Jolaoso and supported by the Whole House.

Opening debate on the Bill, the Majority Leader, Hon. Adeyinka Mafe, argued that it would reduce the burden of litigations the courts have had to deal with across the State as well as provide less expensive justice dispensation to indigent citizens just as he called on his colleagues to give the bill necessary support for speedy passage.

Speaking in favour of the Bill, Hon. Ojuri was of the opinion that since the Bill would not capture criminal cases, concerned parties in disputes would be at liberty to choose method of resolution as it would enact confidence of parties in the resolution mechanism when passed into law.

Contributing to the Bill, the member representing Ifo II State Constituency, Hon Ganiyu Oyedeji, who decried the delay of justice dispensation in courts, expressed optimism that it was the way to go as it had become a global practice to settle disputes out of court.

Responding, Speaker Adekunbi applauded the lawmakers for their robust contributions to the bill and thereafter committed the Bill to the House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, Ogun State House of Assembly says it has passed ten bills into law, while 126 Motions were initiated, out of which 118 has become Resolutions

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Suraju Adekunbi stated this during a special plenary to commemorate the 2ndAnniversary of the 8th Legislature while assuring that more people-oriented bills and motions would be initiated and passed by the legislature.

He added that various Committees of the House had embarked on several assessments tour of projects by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government for checks and balances.

Adekunbi, used the occasion to correct the misconceptions by the public as to the functions of the legislature, saying lawmakers were not expected to carry-out capital projects as the executive.