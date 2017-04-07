Big Brother Naija: T-Boss Becomes New Head Of House

Big Brother Naija housemate, T-boss was on Thursday crowned the new head of house in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

T-boss was crowned by fellow housemate Marvis, who got the crown on Wednesday following the new order by “Biggie.”

Biggie had said all the housemates will take turns to wear the crown this week.

This is coming a day after T-boss got into a fight with fellow housemate, Debie-Rise over her inability to recite the National Anthem during a truth or dare game on Wednesday night.

However, T-Boss realized her mistake and has apologized to Debbie-Rise, saying, “You know you are my best friend here right?” while hugging Debbie.

Debbie-Rise was the first housemate to benefit from the crown rotation when she was chosen as head of house by Bisola on Tuesday.

<<Daily Post>>