Big Brother Naija: Simi, Fans Clash Over Outfit Worn To Eviction Performance

Award-winning singer, Simisola Ogunleye, aka Simi was blasted on the social media over her second outfit worn to perform at the Big Brother Naija live eviction show.

The singer appeared on stage wearing a white top and pleated skirt to her single ‘Jamb Question.’

But some fans on twitter threw trolls at her, describing her skirt as CAC choir outfit, urging the singer to get a stylist.

@Brendalishus wrote: “Girl, get a stylist and stop being unnecessarily defensive. No be me do you.

“Simi what is this skirt for gods sake, one step forward and 5steps back.

@holaayemmie: “This Simi’s skirt though….dressed like CAC choir mistress.”

The 28-year-old has reacted, telling her critics to mind their business as it is not by force to watch her perform.

“Nobody forced you to watch boo.”

However, the fake housemates, Ese and Jon were evicted from Big Brother house on Sunday.

