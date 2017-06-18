Beyonce, Jay Z Welcome Twins

Beyoncé has reportedly given birth to the much-awaited twins, in the same Los Angeles hospital where she delivered Blue Ivy Carter.

E! News quotes multiple sources as saying that she and her husband, Jay Z, were thrilled with the arrival of their new babies.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source says.

US Weekly also reports that the twins arrived earlier this week and the power couple have started informing family and friends.

The Sun claims there has been increased security around the plush Cendars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Some of her fans have claimed to seeing her bodyguards carrying two baby car seats.

<<Daily post>>