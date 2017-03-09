Beware Of Fraudsters, Govt Advises N. Power Beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the N. Power Scheme across the country, particularly in Ogun State have been advised to be wary of fraudsters posing as contact persons for the scheme on social media, warning that such portals were fake and not authorized by it.

The State Focal Person for the Scheme, Barr. Adeleke Adewolu who is the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs gave the warning in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying ‘’the attention of N. Power team has been drawn to a false and fraudulent report circulating, especially in the social media that applicants can now log on to N. Power portal to access the application’’.

The Commissioner urged the beneficiaries and potential members of the N.Power Volunteer Corps to ignore such reports emanating from the fake source and outlet, advising them to visit the N. Power office, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta for further clarifications.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State government in collaboration with Federal government has embarked on another verification exercise to afford those that missed out in the first phase of the scheme to participate.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Princess Olapeju Shote said the exercise was designed to assist young unemployed graduates to earn a living through gainful engagements towards reducing poverty in the country, advising beneficiaries to take advantage of the exercise as failure to appear would attract their disqualification from the programme.

Responding to complaints from some beneficiaries, Shote noted that most of the irregularities detected bordered on misinformation by applicants while completing their forms online.

She however said the State government had pleaded with the verification agencies to extend the exercise to ensure that those shortlisted were not left out.

In their contributions, the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Sola Babalola, and one of the beneficiaries, , Miss Ayobandele Oyesola, commended the Federal and State governments for giving the beneficiaries another opportunity to be enlisted for the scheme.