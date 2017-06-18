Benue Salary Wage Bill Third Highest In Nigeria -Audi Ogbe

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief AuduOgbe, says Benue State salary wage bill is the third highest in the country.

Ogbe announced this in Makurdi at the opening of the First Benue Entrepreneurship Summit, with the theme “Made in Benue is possible”.

He explained that the difficulty being faced in salary payment in the state was largely due to the high wage bill inherited from the immediate past government for which Governor Ortom and his administration were consistently criticised.

The minister said the summit initiated by the Governor’s wife was important because it would help young people, especially those participating in the event to learn to be independent minded and self- sufficient, lauding Dr.Eunice Ortom for uplifting the youth through her pet project.

Meanwhile, Governor SamueOrtom has announced the release of N100million to support youth entrepreneurship development programme in the state.

Announcing this at the summit Ortomsaid the money, which is sourced from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as loan,would be disbursed to interested persons as interest free to enable them pay with less pains.

On herdsmen hazard, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel KanuUche, said it is a pity that no herdsman has been arrested since they started killing innocent people across the country, adding that the church believes the present herdsmen that kill and ravage communities in Nigeria are different from the Nigeria herdsmen the country has known before.

He said, “Their mode of operation is similar to that of Boko-Haram and we suspect that they have strong connections with ISIS, the council therefore encourages the federal government to intensify efforts at stamping out the menace of the herdsmen”.

