Be Prayerful – Ogun Information Commissioner Urges Muslims

Muslim faithfuls especially those in the public service have been enjoined to continue praying for peaceful co-existence of Nigerians as well as their leaders at various levels in order to scale through the current socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, made the call at the 3rd Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ministry of Information Chapel, tagged ‘’ Economic Recession in Nigeria. The Islamic Remedy’’ held at Governor’s Office Press Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Director of Production Services in the Ministry, Mr. Abiodun Awere, said it was imperative for all Muslims to seek the face of Almighty Allah especially during Ramadan period for forgiveness and protection to overcome the present economic challenges.

‘’Let us always remember to pray for our leaders for Allah’s divine guidance, respect constituted authorities and contribute our quotas to the development of our State and country at large,’’ Adeneye said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Peter Fagbohun, represented by the Director of Strategy, Alhaji Tajudeen Sokunbi, said the lecture would enable the people have wider knowledge about what Islam could offer mankind, adding that such programme would promote peaceful co-existence among members of staff in the ministry.

Earlier in his opening address, the Chairman, NUJ, Information Chapel, Mr. Adewole Dosunmu, said the idea behind the annual lecture was to sustain mutual respect between Islam and other religion, saying that the gathering would also be use to pray for the socio-economic development of the nation.

The Guest lecturer, Ustaz Badrudeen Adebayo, quoting from Al-Qur’an Surat Yusuf (12): 46-49) that economic recession was as old as man, noting that ancient economic meltdown dated back to the time of prophet Yusuf in the 16th century, when he interpreted the dream of the king of Egypt that there would be surplus for seven years after which downtown would follow.

Ustaz Adebayo, highlighted some remedies which Islam recommended to include behavioural change by managers of the economy, among other things, noting that the present recession could only be tackled through a collective efforts of all Nigerians by kicking against all forms of corruption and submitting to the will of Allah.