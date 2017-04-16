BBNaija Winner, Efe, Thanks Gov Okowa, I Go Dye, Others For Their Support

The latest celebrity in town and winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija), Efe has sent out ‘thank you’ message to all the people that played a big role in helping him clinched the ultimate prize of N25 million naira and a SUV.

In his words: “I am so grateful to a lot of people including Governor Okowa of Delta State. I heard he threw his weight behind me. I was also told that comedian I Go Dye dropped N1 million for my campaign team.

When I called him, he ended my call and called me back. We spoke for hours. I am also grateful to Ali Baba, Akpororo and so many Nigerian celebrities whom I had never met but stood behind me.

I hear my family house in Warri can now be likened to a tourit centre because of the number of people who have thronged our home to congratulate my parents” <<vanguard>>

