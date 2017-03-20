BBNaija: TTT Evicted Few Days After Refusing N1m To Quit

Big Brother Naija housemate, ThinTallTony has been evicted.

The eviction came just a few days after the tall housemate was offered N1million in the diary room by Big Brother to quit the game.

TTT, Bally and TBoss were put up for possible eviction this week but Bassey, the Head of House saved Bally and replaced him with Efe.

On getting to the live stage with Ebuka, ThinTallTony explained to fans that he was “living his dream”. He noted that he waited “12 years” for the chance to be on this show.

TTT also made it clear that what happened between him and Bisola “was not real” and they’d talked about it.

“It’s a game,” he kept saying.

He also made it clear to Ebuka that he didn’t appreciate how people treated “married” people so he decided to keep his personal life “private” and never speak about his wife and children whom he refused to discuss despite Ebuka’s best attempts to coax an answer out of him.

<<PUNCH>>