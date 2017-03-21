BBNaija: Tboss, Debie-Rise, Bally and Bassey up for eviction

Its eviction time in the #BBNaija house and Efe had the tough challenge of nominating four housemates for eviction.

Efe, who became the Ultimate Head of House on Sunday, nominated Tboss, Debie-Rise, Bally and Bassey.

The housemates were then given 60 seconds to appeal to him.

Read some of what they had to say…

“Although you’re almost nine years younger than me…”TBoss tries to appeal to Efe, the Ultimate HoH #BBNominations https://t.co/mwLOTxUO3u pic.twitter.com/AcWho4DoHN — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) March 20, 2017

“I am someone you can trust.” Bassey pitches his plea to the Ultimate HoH, Efe #BBNominations #BBNaija https://t.co/mwLOTxUO3u pic.twitter.com/dQvU0pDVY6 — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) March 20, 2017