BBNaija: I Took My Children’s Photos To The House, Says TTT

Big Brother Naija evictee, Thin Tall Tony has said there were several nights in Biggie’s house that he would look at his children’s photo before he slept.

He also said he wasn’t emotionally attached to Bisola so nothing happened between both of them.

TTT said this on Tuesday in an interview with Beat FM.

Responding to a question on whether he had such discussion with his wife, TTT said, “Yes, before I went into the house, myself and my wife, we did speak. We are very private people so we like to keep our private lives private, she’s my backbone and I can’t make any decision without her asking or directing me.

“So, she made it clear before I went into the House that you keep my family out of it. I want the world to know you for who you are, your talent, which is what I have been hustling with.”

<<PUNCH>>