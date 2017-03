The fear of being disqualified like Kemen in the Big Brother Naija TV reality show, Thin Tall Tony who has before last night been very intimate with Bisola shifts her away.

Kemen, one of the #BBNaija housemates was disqualified from the TV reality series.

He was caught on camera last Saturday night touching fellow housemate Tboss while she was asleep, and TTT wouldn’t be caught in the same web.

<<PUNCH>>