Bbnaija: Fans Fault Kemen’s Disqualification

Following the disqualification of Kemen (Ekemini Ekerete), one of the housemates from the ongoing Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) reality TV series for sexual assault, fans and viewers of the show on Monday took to social media to share their views on the issue.

Kemen, a fitness instructor was disqualified from the #BBNaija for sexually harassing another housemate, Tboss.

According to Ekan Damie, a viewer “for the first time, I actually decided to watch on YouTube to see what warranted eviction since I know immoral acts have always been condoned in the show before now.

“I totally see nothing wrong in what Kemen did based on the values of the show.

“If they allow opposite sex to creep into or share bed, I see no reason why touching is not possible besides the lady in question neither cautioned him or complained to big brother in any diary section.

“And for those questioning my morality, we are talking of an immoral show here not project fame or ultimate search,

“So all of you taking bout Kemen being immoral on big brother please, what else is he to be? a business analyst?

“Silence means consent if TBoss did not show her displeasure in words or in action, the eviction was a huge misconception as d guy did put it, “he said.

Another big brother fan, David Que said “It is now clear to me that this world has really become very decadent.

“How on planet earth can Payporte and BBA expect any individual to have high morals whilst under the influence of alcohol.

“Many have ended up raping woman because of alcohol, many get into fights, many express all the suppressed feelings that have been locked up inside, some sleep in gutters and bare floors.

“Some can’t even ask a woman out until they are intoxicated. Given the same opportunity most will choose differently if they weren’t intoxicated. BB naija is such a waste of valuable time.

Femi Adelaja said; “The organisers are a disgrace and are insincere maggots. How can they be talking about morals when they allow housemates sleep together, where is the morals there?

“Yes, Kemen was creepy, which I am totally against, but if Tboss had real issues with it, they would have just settled it amicably.

“Though I don’t like Kemen, but this was honestly unfair to him. I mean they are adults who can resolve this kind of thing amicably, “another fan said.

Kemen touched TBoss while she was sleeping, causing outrage from Big Brother Naija fans.

Displeased with Kemen’s action, “Biggie” owner of the #BBNaija house noted that the move was not mutual, adding that his action was an infringement of TBoss’ right.

Reacting to Kemen’s action, Payporte, an official sponsor of the reality show, released a statement on social media network, Instagram, condemning the act.

The statement reads: “an official statement from Payporte on the incident between Kemen and TBoss:

“Hello everyone, based on last night’s footage of Kemen making sexual moves on TBoss which sparked a large outrage, we will like to make our stance known on this matter.

“Payporte is strongly against sexual harassment and perversion and we strongly condemn Kemen’s actions.

“We believe individuals whether under influence of alcohol or being sober, should have hive morals.

“We will be taking a decisive action on this. We will be updating you shortly“. The statement added.

Mixed reactions have trailed the eviction of Kemen, who was sent away from the Big Brother Naija house, after he was caught on tape fondling Tboss without her consent.

The show which is hosted by former Big Brother contestant, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has seen five contestants (Soma, Miyonse, Cocoice, Ese and Jon) evicted from the house.

The show which will run for 11 weeks, is broadcasting live in 45 countries from Nigeria through East, West and Southern Africa on DStv on channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 24/7.

The would-be winner of the reality show will leave the house with N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento car.

