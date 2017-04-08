BBN: Celebrities Split Over Who Wins Star Prize

For eleven weeks, Nigerians seem to have found a reason to stay glued to their television set but like the popular saying goes, every good thing must come to an end. By tomorrow, we would know who would walk away with the N25m cash prize. So far, this edition of Big Brother Naija seems to be the most engaging version as several Nigerians have pitched tent with the contestants they believe deserve to win the show.

So far, five housemates: TBoss, Bisola, Debie-Rise, Marvis and last-man standing, Efe, will slug it out this Sunday as Africa and Nigeria vote for their favourite housemates.

One would have thought that the show had captivated the hearts of the common man on the streets but interestingly, celebrities and online personalities have not been left out as they have identified with housemates of their choice and even expended personal resources to ensure their favourite choice wins the coveted prize.

For instance, it was reported during the week that popular comedian I Go Die, dug into his pocket to contribute N1million just to ensure that the housemate of his choice Efe emerges as the winner. Some would also say that he wants to ensure that the popular saying, ‘Warri no dey carry last,’ comes to pass. The money is expected to be used by Efe’s supporters for recharge cards and data bundle to enable continuous voting. Beside I Go Die, other celebrities supporting an Efe victory are Olamide, Basketmouth, Ali Baba, AY, Ice Prince, Seyi Law with his daughter Tiwa and KCee. Comments like ‘Based on logistics, Efe must win’ and the promise of recharge cards for TeamEfe voters to ensure Efe clinches the prize money are trending on social media. Even ex-housemates Bally, Bassey and Uriel are rooting for Efe. The hash tag #TeamEfe and #EfeNation are still trending

On the other hand, supporters of TBoss are not going to sleep. They have also revved up massive campaign as we count down to Sunday for the final show. Celebrities like Uti Nwachulwu, Beverly Osu, Linda Ikeji and Omosede Igbinedion as well as some of her die-hard fans, have used their social media accounts to canvass for votes. It is looking like a two-horse race with Bisola having a chance from the outside.

Politicians are not left out as they are also canvassing for supports for their kinsmen to emerge victorious. For instance, it was reported that Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the state is proud of Efe and stands solidly behind him as he races towards the winning post. Yahaya Bello, Governor, Kogi State has said concerted efforts are being made to give Debie-Rise as much support as needed. He said Kogi State is determined to stand by Debie-Rise.

The Rivers State government like its Kogi State counterpart, has urged its citizens to support Marvis, who is from Eleme in the state. A picture from an official government circular was circulated on social media directing fans and the state to vote for Marvis. For TBoss, even though the Edo State governor is yet to make a categorical statement, one of her strongest supporters from the state is Hon Omosede Igbinedion, member, House of Representatives. She campaigns for TBoss on her social media handle with the words ‘Support Made in Edo, Support TBoss’

Although Bisola hails from Ogun State, support is strong for her in Bayelsa where it was reported that a huge bill board was erected in support of her being that her mother is from the state; some individuals took it upon themselves to support Bisola whose mother is a daughter of the soil.

However, Saturday Beats learnt that Biggie still has his bag of tricks and one wonders what he has up his sleeves to rattle housemates as the show draws to a close. The continent waits for who wears the crown on Sunday.