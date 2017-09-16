Bayelsa SSG Resigns

After weeks of speculations and denials, the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff, has resigned his appointment.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who announced the disengagement of Dokubo-Spiff on Thursday, said it was to enable him to return to his private legal practice.

Dickson made this known at the end of the 79th session of the State Executive Council meeting.

The resignation came after about three weeks of speculation and rumour that Dokubo-Spiff had resigned.

Dokubo-Spiff had denied the rumour vehemently, describing it as malicious, wicked and blatant falsehood. He also said it was the handiwork of the opposition and mischief makers.

He was said to have submitted his resignation then to the deputy governor who allegedly refused to accept it.

The deputy was said to have prevailed on him to wait until Governor Dickson returned from his annual vacation in the US.

The governor explained that his decision to release Dokubo-Spiff was a mutual agreement between the two of them, to also enable the legal luminary to manage the affairs of his native community, where he is the paramount ruler.

He said the former SSG would remain a part of the restoration administration and would be assigned special responsibilities when necessary.

According to him, such assignments will be carried out in such a manner that will not hinder his private legal practice and responsibilities as the traditional ruler of Ada-Ama, Twon-Brass in the Brass Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who appreciated Dokubo-Spiff’s contributions and sacrifices in the various capacities he served, announced his appointment as the chairman of the board of the Bayelsa Development and Investment Corporation.

Describing the ex-SSG as a distinguished legal practitioner, the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd.), noted that one of Dokubo-Spiff’s trademarks was his power of presentation, warm and humorous disposition, which members of the executive council would greatly miss.

The Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Mrs Agatha Goma; and Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Chief Fyneman Wilson, said they had a cordial working relationship with the former SSG.

Responding, Dokubo-Spiff thanked the governor for projecting him into the political landscape.

He said such exposure had enriched his profile, promising to do his best to contribute to the service of his fatherland.

